Amrapali Dubey age, height, weight, controversies, movies, boyfriends, family, songs and more: The heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey need no introduction from her curvaceous body to her item song Amrapali Dubey is known for her spectacular looks and her box office hits! The TikTok star Amrapali Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and since then she has created a mark for herself in the industry. In a span of just six years the diva has already worked in more than thirty Bhojpuri films, even hosted events and television shows and featured in various advertisements!

One of the most bankable and the highest paid actresses of the Bhojpuri Industry Amrapali Dubey can slay in any outfit be it a dress, a gown or even shorts or mini skirts! Amrapali is a sight for sore eyes! The diva after giving back to back blockbuster hits became an internet sensation with more than 600k followers on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans with what she is up to!

Amrapali Dubey: Age, Height and Weight

Amrapali Dubey Age, Height and Weight: The 32-year-old actor Amrapali Dubey hails from Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh but shifted to Mumbai with her grandfather later on. She has completed her studies from Bhavan’s college Mumbai. Talking about her age, weight, and height of the curvaceous beauty Amrapali Dubey.

Age: 32

Height: 5’6

Weight: 65 kgs



Amrapali Dubey also know as Aamrapali Dubey has a perfect hourglass figure because of which her fans are always eager to see the Bhojpuri diva dance her heart out! The 36-30-36 figure measurements of the diva can make anyone fall in love with the sensational queen!

Chest Size: 36

Waist Size: 28

Hip Size: 36

Body Figure: 36-28-36

Skin Colour: Fair

Eye Colour: Brown

Hair Colour: Black

Amrapali Dubey Boyfriend and Affairs

Amrapali Dubey Boyfriend: Yes, Amrapali Dubey is committed! but sadly we don’t know who it is. The avid social media user recently conducted an Instagram poll and a question and answer round with her 600k fans in which one fan had asked what everybody wanted to know if the diva is actually committed to anybody? and sadly the answer was yes. However, she didn’t say who it was.

Earlier there were speculations that she is dating Dinesh Lal Yadav but she never gave any specific answer to whether it is true or no. For the unaware, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is a social media star and one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri Industry. He also earlier this month joined BJP in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Take a look at some of her kissing scenes and photos with Dinesh Lal Yadav here:

Amrapali Dubey Controversies

Amrapali Dubey Controversies: One of the biggest controversies of Amrapali Dubey’s acting career is that there are speculations of her dating BJP candidate and Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav. The controversies about the duo kept making headlines as they both used to keep posting videos and cozy photos with each other on their social media handles. Aamrapali Dubey started her acting career back with Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani.

In her six-year-long acting career, Aamrapali Dubey has mostly done movies and item songs opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav among all of them she is kissing him and doing some things which only can be understood by watching the videos as attacked below!

For the unaware, Dinesh Lal Yadav is married and has a small kid. The duo has never accepted their relationship in public but by the looks of their videos, movies, and photos the thing does seem different!

Amrapali Dubey Movies

Amrapali Dubey Movies: The ever so gorgeous Aamrapali Dubey has featured in many movies among which she also has done numerous films with Nirahua aka Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Ritesh Pandey, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, and many other female co-stars too be it Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas, Kajal Raghwani, Anjana Singh, Rani Chaterjee and many other actresses.

Some of the movies of the star are- Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Jigarwala, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Raja Babu, Ba, Bam Bol Raha Hai KAshi, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashik Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Beta, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindutsnai 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya and many other such films.

Watch some of her films here:

Amrapali Dubey Songs

Amrapali Dubey Songs: Best known for her dance numbers and her thumkas, Aamrapali Dubey has featured in various item songs and that too opposite various stars be it Dinesh Lal Yadav or Pawan Singh the diva has danced her heart out with every Bhojpuri actor! Some of the best songs of the diva Aamrapali Dubey are- Chale Le Baate Chhathi, Pagla Deewana, Jahiya Se Chadhal, Aamrapali Tohare Khatir, Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor, Karela Man Pat Jayi, Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Choye Choye, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ka, Duniya Jaye Chahae Bhad Me, Samaan Chunmuniya, Holi Mein Chuve Lagal Gagri and many other such songs.

Well, this isn’t all, Amrapali Dubey is also a singer as well as a host. She has crooned some of the songs herself too and has surely impressed fans with her lovely songs. Take a look at some of her songs here:

