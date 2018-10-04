Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh are one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. They have worked in several films together and share a very special bond off-screen as well. The two besties keep sharing adorable and sexy videos and photos with each other and their latest Instagram video is just way too cute!

Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh are one of the sexiest actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry. They have worked in several films together and share a very special bond off-screen as well. The two besties keep sharing adorable and sexy videos and photos with each other and their latest Instagram video is just way too cute! In the video which was shared by Akshara Singh on her official Instagram account, we see both the Bhojpuri divas singing songs and having a gala time and their expressions are one thing which cannot be missed!

They both are looking way too adorable in the video and this is why it has taken over the Internet and is being shared by all their fan pages. Interestingly, both Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh initially started their career from the small screen.

They have featured in several television shows. While Amrapali Dubey did shows like Saat Phere, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, among others, Akshara Singh featured in shows like Kaala Tika, Suryaputra Karn, among others. They both are very popular in the Bhojpuri film industry and have a huge fan following!

