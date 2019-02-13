Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh dance: These sexy and hot dance videos of Bhojpuri actresses Akshara Singh and Amrapali Dubey will set your screen on fire! Both are two of the most popular actresses of Bhojpuri cinema.

Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh dance: Bhojpuri YouTube star Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri singing sensation are two of the sexiest actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry and their dance videos are way too sexy and hot! All the item songs and dance videos of the Bhojpuri beauties garner millions of likes on video-streaming platform YouTube and it makes them the most popular actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. Amrapali Dubey, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav has been winning hearts with her phenomenal performances in films like Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Border, among many others.

Akshara Singh, on the other hand, made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema after featuring in television shows such as Kaala Tika, Suryaputra Karn, among many others. Apart from being an amazing actress, Akshara Singh is also a very talented singer and has been blessed with a melodious voice.

Amrapali Dubey and Akshara Singh have featured in many sexy and hot dance numbers and Bhojpuri songs such as Saheli Ke Holi, among many others. Their sexy latka-jhatkas can make anyone go crazy! Here are their hot and sexy Bhojpuri dance numbers:

