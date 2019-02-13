Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav songs: Bhojpuri stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey's sizzling chemistry in many Bhojpuri dance videos and item songs set the screen and social media on fire!

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav songs: Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen, are called the power couple of Bhojpuri cinema. Their sizzling on-screen chemistry in films and item songs is loved by fans across the country. They have featured in a number of blockbuster Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Hindustani 3, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Border, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Doodh Ka Karz, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, among many others and they all have been big blockbusters at the box office.

Not only this, their sizzling chemistry in hot and sexy dance videos and Bhojpuri item songs such as Karela Man Pat Jayi, Katore Katore, Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan, Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Aamrapali Kach Kach Khali, Samaan Chunmuniya, Duniya Jaye Chahae Bhad Me, Holi Mein GST Jor Ke, Khole Di Kevadiya Bhail Bhor, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja, among many others.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey keep sharing adorable and hot photos with each other on social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook and their on-screen sizzling chemistry is what makes their films a must watch! Here are some hot and sexy dance videos of Nirahua and Amrapali!

