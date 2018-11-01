To amp up the excitement for Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's much-awaited upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3, the makers have released a new song titled Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa. Sung by Kalpana and Alok Kumar, the song is sure to raise temperatures. The video has already garnered more than 148K views on YouTube.

Brace yourself as Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are all set to sizzle the screens with their breathtaking chemistry once again in their latest song. Titled as Maja Mare Mein Turba Gahanwa, the song is from the duo’s much-awaited upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. To raise the excitement among the audience for the film, the makers released the audio song today, i.e November 1.

With this, Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey also took to her official Instagram account to share the poster of the song. Listening at the song, one can be rest assured that the song is going to be a blockbuster and break several records on social media. Shared just a few hours ago, the video has garnered more than 148K views and is winning hearts.

In the poster of the film, Amrapali looks sensational in a multicoloured saree while Nirahua can be seen embracing her lovingly. The seductive and sultry pose of the duo in the poster proves that the audience can expect a lot of oomph and the duo’s sensational chemistry in the video. Fans and followers of the duo have also showered the comment section with compliments appreciating their hot and sexy on-screen romance and stating the song is lovely.

Nirahua Hindustani is the third installment of the film Nirahua Hindustani and is one of the most anticipated films of Bhojpuri film industry. Prior to this, the makers had released the trailer of the film that has already garnered more than 7 million views.

Helmed by Manjul Thakur and bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav under the banner of Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the film stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey along with Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre. The film will hit the screens on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

Have a look at the official trailer of Nirahua Hindustani 3 here:

