Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh hot songs: Top 5 songs of the duo which have crossed millions of views on YouTube are- Jawani Ba Khata, Raate Diya Butake, Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jayoge, among others. Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh will be seen together in Sher Singh which is set to release this year. Take a look at their viral songs inside!

Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh hot songs: Heart and soul of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh are one of the most adored and loved couples of the Bhojpuri industry! Their songs in a span of just a few minutes go viral and the comments section brim with compliments for their sizzling on-screen chemistry! Amrapali Dubey and Pawan Singh have not done any movie exclusively but have featured together in many songs and all of them have been hits!

Recently a few days back Pawan Singh took to his Instagram handle to share the news of his latest song with Amrapali Dubey- Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaoge. The song in just 3 days has crossed 3 million-plus views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable! The music video has received lots of love and appreciations from their fans who are eagerly waiting for more to come.

On the professional front, Pawan Singh and Amrapali Dubey will be seen in Sher Singh in 2019. The movie Sher Singh will mark as their first movie and their fans are going crazy yo watch it.

Here are top 5 songs of the duo which have crossed 10 million plus views!

1. Jawani Ba Khata

2. Raate Diya Butake

3. Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jayoge

5. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0QrGWZxX-k&t=4s

