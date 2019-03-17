Amrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh's latest Instagram photo: Two most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali and Anjana have set social media on fire with their latest Instagram photos, have a look!

Amrapali Dubey, Anjana Singh’s latest Instagram photo: Bhojpuri bombshells Amrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh have set the Internet on fire with their latest Instagram photos. While Amrapali Dubey looks stunning in a blue and red lehenga-choli, Anjana Singh looks sexy in a short pink dress. Both the Bhojpuri beauties are looking way too hot and the photos have been breaking the Internet! Amrapali Dubey, who is seen posing in a stunning blue and red lehenga has a massive fan following of over 539,ooo followers on her official Instagram account. She is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as all her dance videos garner millions of views and likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey and Anjana Singh keep sharing their sexy, stunning and hot photos as well as videos on their Instagram account which take the Internet by storm! Their latest Instagram posts have been breaking the Internet! They both have worked with all the big stars from the Bhojpuri film industry and are also called the dancing sensations of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Bhojpuri YouTube queen and Instagram star Amrapali Dubey made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. The film emerged as one of the biggest Bhojpuri blockbusters and she then starred in a number of films such as Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3Nirahua Chalal London, among many others.

Anjana Singh, on the other hand, made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2012 with the film Ek Aur Faulad and has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Tuhi To Meri Jan Hai Radha, Dildar Sawariya, Raja Ji I Love You, Lahoo Ke Do Rang, Dil Lagal Duppata Wali Se, Dil Le Gai Odhganiya Wali, Pyar Mohabat Zindabad, Ek Nirahua Sarfira, Karela KLamal Dhartiu Ke Lal, Ham Se Badh Kar Kaun, Ballia Ke Dabangai, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahi, Hero Gamcha Wala, Love Aur Rajneeti, Hero Gamcha Wala, among many others.

