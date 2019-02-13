The Bhojpuri sensation, Amrapali Dubey is known to set the screen on fire with her sexy and seductive dance moves everytime she gives a performance. We have here a collection of her hottest belly dance videos to make your day.

The Bhojpuri queen makes the audience go gaga over her, every time she gives a dance performance. Having starred in Bhojpuri box office hits like Nirahua Hindustani, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Border, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and many more, the actor is a sensation on social media and her hit dance numbers garner a million views in no time. The 32-year-old actor has even appeared in many television shows including Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Saat Phere and Maayka on Zee TV. In fact, she made her career with these shows and later got a break in the Bhojpuri film industry with Dinesh Lal Yadav making them the best Jodi of the industry. In addition, the diva has also become a social media sensation and keeps on sharing interesting videos and stunning photos of her on her official accounts.

On-screen chemistry of the diva with the Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav is enjoyed and loved by their fans and the duo is highly appreciated for their performance in the movies.

