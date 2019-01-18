The 10-year challenge has been taking social media by storm and the latest celebrity to take up the trending challenge is Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey who on Friday shared a before and after photo on her official Instagram account which is being loved by fans!

The 10-year challenge is the new big thing on the Internet and not only Bollywood town and Hollywood celebs are going crazy over it but even actors from the Bhojpuri film industry have been joining the 10-year challenge and sharing theirs before and after photos on their social media accounts such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The latest actress from the Bhojpuri film industry to join the 10-year challenge is none other than the Bhojpuri sensation and Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey.

The Nirahua Hindustani 3 actress on Friday shared her 10-year-old photo on her Instagram account along with one of her recent photos to share with fans that how much she has changed in 10 years. Sharing the pretty photos, Amrapali also wrote how her personality has changed in all these years! Amrapali Dubey looks stunning in both the pictures. In the old photo, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a pink suit and in the new photo, the Bhojpuri YouTube queen in dressed in a sexy magenta suit.

We must say that she is looking adorable in both the before and after photos. Amrapali Dubey, who has worked in many Bhojpuri blockbusters such as Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, among many others is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actresses in Bhojpuri cinema.

Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Nirahua Chalal London and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3. She will also be seen in Sher Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More