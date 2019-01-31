Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey has been winning the Internet with her sultry and hot photos! In the recent picture shared by the Bhojpuri dancing sensation, Amrapali Dubey looks stunning in a sexy black crop top! Have a look at the picture!

The one and only YouTube sensation and the dancing queen of the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey has been winning hearts time and again with her sultry photos on social media. She entered the Bhojpuri film industry in the year 2014 in Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer Nirahua Hindustani which emregd as one of the biggest blockbusters and there was no looking back for Amrapali after that.

The diva since then has featured in several Bhojpuri films out of which many of them have emreged as super hits such as Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, among many others. Not only a YouTube queen, Amrapali Dubey is also an Instagram queen with many sultry and sexy photos which she keeps sharing on her official Instagram account.

Amrapali Dubey’s latest Instagram post has been breaking the Internet! In the photo, we see the Bhojpuri beauty dressed in a sexy black shimmery crop top and black net lowers. Her expressions are killer and the photo is from a song shoot from one of Amrapali Dubey’s upcoming films.

She is the ultimate fashion queen and diva and has a crazy and massive fan following across the country! Here are some of her sexy and sensuous videos. Amrapali Dubey has lately made her debut in the digital platform with ALT Balaji’s web-series titled Hero Vardiwala which also stars Nirahua.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More