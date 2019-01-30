Bhojpuri sensation and YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey never fails to impress fans with her sexy and stunning Instagram photos! The actress, in a recent post, shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming film Saiyyan Thaanedaar and the photo has taken the Internet by storm!

Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey on Wednesday morning shared a sexy photo on her official Instagram account in a black and golden suit which has set the screen and the Internet on fire! The photo is from the sets of Amrapali Dubey’s upcoming Bhojpuri film Saiyyan Thaanedaar and Amrapali Dubey is looking gorgeous in the photo! Amrapali Duby made her debut in the digital platform this year and is currently seen in Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer Bhojpuri web-series Hero Vardiwala which has been streaming on ALT Balaji.

Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua’s performance in the web-series is being highly applauded. Amrapali Dubey, who has been entertaining us for so many years with her exceptional performance in Bhojpuri films is also called the YouTube queen of the Bhojpuri film industry as her amazing item numbers garner millions of likes and views on YouTube. Amrapali Dubey, before making it big in the Bhojpuri film industry was a popular Hindi television actress who has featured in TV shows like Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Maayka, Saat Phere, among many others.

She is also busy shooting for her upcoming films such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Nirahua Chalal London, Sher Singh, among a few others. Her Instagram photo has been breaking the Internet and is loved by her millions of fans on social media. Amrapali Dubey has been winning the Internet with her stunning, hot and sexy photos as well as videos.

