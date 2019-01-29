Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram photo in a red crop top and blue denim. She is one of the most talked about actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and has worked with all the big Bhojpuri stars such as Dinesh Lal Yadav and Khesari Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Bhojpuri YouTube star Amrapali Dubey’s sexy Instagram photos have taken over social media. The diva, who is one of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry and one of the sexiest dancers, has been blessed with a beautiful face and a sexy body! In the latest Instagram photo by the dancing diva, Amrapali Dubey looks ravishingly hot as she poses in a sexy red crop top and blue denim shorts! Her cute expressions and an adorable smile are making her look prettier.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema with Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Nirahua Hindustani after featuring in television shows such as Saat Phere, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, and Maayka. Bhojpuri YouTube star Amrapali Dubey has worked in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, and was last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3.

Amrapali Dubey has been winning the Internet with her stunning and sizzling photos which she keeps sharing on her social media accounts. Amrapali Dubey has acted in more than 100 Bhojpuri films and is one of the leading actresses of the Bhojpuri film industry.

Her latest photo in a red crop top has been breaking the Internet! Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in movies like Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Bidai 2, Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal London, among many others.

