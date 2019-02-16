Bhojpuri actor Amrapali Dubey's throwback picture has gone viral. In the picture, she is looking flamboyant dressed in traditional light attire. With ravishing looks and adorable smile, the actor wins millions of hearts on social media. The Bhojpuri sensation is currently her fans favourite and regularly updates her fans with her upgrades.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the hottest actors of the industry, who masters the talent of making heads turn with her bold avatar and sizzling looks. The Internet sensation has about 507k followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves that the heartthrob is her fans favourite. Recently, the Bhojpuri sensation’s throwback picture has gone viral. In the photo, the actor is looking breathtaking dressed in a peach attire. With highlighted long tresses, soft curls and dewy makeup the actor kills the Internet with her looks.

Amrapali is also counted amongst the hardworking actor as in the starting stage of her life, she worked in Hindi Tv shows and extended her talent. Post to which, she got an opportunity to work in Bhojpuri cinemas and entered the industry in 2015. She did her Bhojpuri debut with the movie Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. Currently, the actor is creating a buzz in the industry with her talent and is also known for her on-screen chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav. It is not only acting, but the actor also flourishes herself well in her songs with her hot dance moves on YouTube which normally crosses more than a million views. Some of her hit movies are Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Sher Singh and many more.

