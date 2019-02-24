Amrapali Dubey photo in black lehenga: Bhojpuri queen Amrapali Dubey's latest Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy black and pink lehenga has taken social media storm. The photo is being loved by fans and the photo has gone viral on the Internet.

The photo has been breaking the Internet

One of the sensational dancers in Bhojpuri cinema, Amrapali Dubey, best known as the Bhojpuri YouTube star as her dance videos and item numbers such as Aamrapali Tohare Khatir, Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan, Table Pe Lavel Mili, among others garner million of views and likes on YouTube. Amrapali Dubey has a huge fan base across the country and is also a social media sensation and has more than 517,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram. Aamrapali Dubey keeps sharing her sexy, sultry, stunning and hot pictures on photo-sharing app Instagram and they take social media by storm!

In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri YouTube sensation on her official Instagram account on Sunday afternoon, Amrapali Dubey looks sizzling in a sexy black and pink lehenga. The photo has been breaking the Internet as her photo is too hot to handle!

Amrapali Dubey, who made her debut in Bhojpuri cinema in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav starrer Nirahua Hindustani has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among many others. She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry.

