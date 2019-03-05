Amrapali Dubey photo: Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey has been drawing attention with her sexy, sultry and hot photos which she keeps posting on her Instagram profile. The Bhojpuri bombshell, who has a fan following on over 582,000 followers on Instagram, keeps sharing her sizzling photos for her fans and followers which set social media on fire! In the latest photo shared by the Bhojpuri dancing queen on Tuesday noon, Amrapali Dubey looks mesmerising in a purple and golden lehenga. Her smile and sexy curves are to die for and the picture has gone viral on the Internet as all her thousands and millions of fans are loving her ethnic avatar.

Amrapali Dubey, who is a popular Bhojpuri actress has also shown her talent in the Hindi television industry and has featured in daily soaps such as Maayka, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, among many others. Amrapali Dubey made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav-starrer blockbuster film Nirahua Hindustani. Post that, Amrapali and Nirahua have delivered several blockbusters together such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, among many others.

😍😍

Looking forward to life like 😍

Travelling tales ✈️

Happy Valentine’s day everyone ❤️

Amrapali Dubey is considered to be one of the best dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry and her dance numbers set the stage on fire!

