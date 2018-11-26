Amrapali Dubey, the sensational Bhojpuri film actor has been one of the favourites of the paparazzi for her attractive looks and acting skills. The actor is known to be very active in social media, who always shares fun-filled photos and videos featuring herself on her official Instagram handle. Check out some of the most sensational videos of the diva here.

Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey has mesmerised the audience with every performance she has delivered onscreen or offscreen. The hot and sexy diva has featured in a number of hit songs with several co-stars which have garnered millions of views on YouTube. Amrapali is known to be one of the most favourite actresses on screen in the Bhojpuri film industry so far. The Bhojpuri actress has shared the screen space with super energetic Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirhua in several films that have turned out to be hit at the Box Office. According to reports, the Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali, who is known for her activeness on social media has stunned her fans with her Instagram posts through her official handle.

As reported by some leading media website in the latest Insta post, Amrapali Dubey is seen wearing a pagari which makes her look even cuter than ever. Amrapali Dubey’s latest release is the sequel of Nirahua Hindustani where she has again romanced co-star Dinesh Lal Yadav. The series of this franchise started in the year 2014 and this time the third installment was released during the Chhath Puja, which is the most important festival observed in Bihar and also in other parts of the country.

The film ‘Nirahua Hindustani 3’ is an action-romantic-comedy film which is a Satish Chand Jain directorial and as speculated earlier, the film had created a sensation at the Box Office this year. Amrapali Dubey’s is an actor who can steal one’s heart in moments with her tremendous acting skills and not to mention of course her sizzling hot chemistry with Nirhua that creates magic onscreen. Check out some of the hottest and sizzling videos of the onscreen diva, Amrapali Dubey.

