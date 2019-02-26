Amrapali Dubey photos: One of the most popular faces in the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey has broken all records of looking breathtakingly stunning in the latest series of photos which she uploaded on her Instagram account.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube queen as her sexy and sizzling dance videos which get thousands and millions of likes as well as views on video-streaming platform YouTube. She is not only a YouTube star but also an Internet sensation. Amrapali Dubey has a massive fan following on social media. The Bhojpuri diva has 521,000 followers on photo-sharing app Instagram and the beauty queen keeps sharing her hot, sexy, stunning, sizzling and sultry photos on her official Instagram account.

The latest series of pictures shared by Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey have set the Internet on fire and taken social media by storm. In the photos, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in her ethnic best and is looking stunning in a sexy purple lehenga. Her curls and pretty bangles are making her look hotter and all the photos are just too hot to handle!

Amrapali Dubey is one of the highest paid actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has worked in several superhit Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among many others.

