Amrapali Dubey Bhojpuri songs: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey once again set the Internet on fire with her sultry dance moves in the super hit song named Raate Diya Butake from the movie Satya. The track which was loved and praised by all Amrapali Dubey fans garnered over 222,879,819 views on YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey Bhojpuri songs: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey is one of the most bankable and famous divas of the regional entertainment industry. Along with her acting skills, she is also popular for her sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri super hit songs. The stunning lady who began her career in the entertainment industry in 2008, bagged her first Bhojpuri movie in 2014. Her debut movie Nirahua Hindustani featuring her rumoured love interest Dinesh Lal Yadav was too a blockbuster at the box office. Apart from Bhojpuri movies, she has acted in Indian television shows.

Her super hit journey from Nirahua Hindustani to Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Ram Lakhan, Beta, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Border, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London, she garnered millions of love and followers in a span of 5 years in the Bhojpuri industry.

Amrapali Dubey’s chartbuster song Raate Diya Butake from the movie Satya stars Pawan Singh along with Amrapali Dubey. If you missed taking a sneak peek into the song of Amrapali Dubey which hit 222,879,819 views on YouTube, take a look at the video here:

The stunning lady is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bhojpuri movies Lallu ki Laila and Bidai 2. She recently broke the Internet after making a special appearance in Pawan Singh’s latest hit, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. The lady is seen flaunting her dance moves in the chartbuster song named Bhatar Ko Bhi Bhul Jaogi that bagged over 19 million views on YouTube.

Helmed by Manjul Thakur, Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2 bankrolled by Vijay Khare starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey will hit the theatre in 2020. She has Patna Se Pakistan 2 directed by Santosh Mishra, Nirahua starrer Vande Mataram, Ajeet Shrivastav directorial Gabru and Sher E Hindustan produced by Ratnakar Kumar.

