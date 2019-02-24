Amrapali Dubey photo in black: One of the best dancers and the finest actresses in Bhojpuri cinema, who is known for her amazing work in Bhojpuri film, Amrapali Dubey is winning the Internet with her stunning and hot photos!

Amrapali Dubey photo in black: Nirahua Hindustani 3 star Amrapali Dubey, who is also called the Bhojpuri YouTube sensation all thanks to her amazing dance numbers on YouTube which garner millions of likes and views on the video-streaming app has also become a social media star and her stunning and sultry pictures and videos on photo-sharing app Instagram often set social media on fire! In the latest pic shared by the stunning Bhojpuri diva on her Instagram, Amrapali Dubey looks magical in a sexy black dress.

Her smile is to die for and the photo has been breaking the Internet. Amrapali Dubey, in the photo, is dressed in a sexy black dress and her curly hair and the rep lipstick are making her look sexier. The big smile on her face says it all and is way too attractive! Amrapali Dubey has been winning hearts with her amazing performance in Bhojpuri films.

She has previously worked in several television shows such as Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Saat Phere, among many others.

Amrapali Dubey has featured in a number of Bhojpuri superhits such as Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, irahua Hindustani, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Mokama 0 Kilometer, among many others.

