Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry

Amrapali Dubey photo: Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey has been winning hearts with her stunning photos and videos which she has been sharing on her official Instagram account. In the latest photo shared by Amrapali Dubey on the photo-sharing app on Saturday afternoon, the Bhojpuri YouTube star looks stunning with her sister and brother-in-law. In the picture which has been breaking the Internet, Amrapali Dubey looks alluring in a pink suit as she strikes a pose with her sister and brother-in-law.

Amrapali Dubey is one of the most sensational actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry who has been winning hearts with her phenomenal performances in films like Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar, Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Border, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among many others. She has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry and her on-screen chemistry with Bhojpuri megastar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is loved by fans.

Amrapali Dubey will be next seen in movies like Nirahua Chalal London, Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Bidai 2, among many others. She has been winning hearts with her amazing dance moves and sexy latka-jhatkas.

