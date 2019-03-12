Amrapali Dubey sexy video: One of the most sensational dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry, Amrapali Dubey keeps sharing her sexy and hot dance videos on her Instagram account which set social media on fire!

Amrapali Dubey has a fan following of over 534,000 followers on Instagram

Amrapali Dubey sexy video: Bhojpuri YouTube queen aka Amrapali Dubey has been entertaining fans and followers with her sexy, sultry and hot dance videos which she keeps uploading on her official Instagram account. A dance video of the Bhojpuri bombshell in which she is seen dancing on the iconic number Akhiyon Se Goli Maare. Dressed black floral print dress, Amrapali Dubey looks too sexy and cute as she flaunts her sexy latka-jhatkas in the dance video and her expressions are to die for! Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest dancers in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Amrapali Dubey keeps sharing her sexy, sizzling and amazing dance videos which take the Internet by storm. She has been ruling the Bhojpuri film industry for the past several years and has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films. Amrapali Dubey has a fan following of over 534,000 followers on her official Instagram account and is a social media sensation.

Amrapali Dubey, who made her debut in the Bhojpuri film industry in 2014 with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua-starrer Nirahua Hindustani, has starred in films like Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Doodh Ka Karz, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Hindustani 2, among many others and will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London and Bidai 2.

