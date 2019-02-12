Amrapali Dubey complete movie list: The diva in her 5-year long career has featured in more than 20 Bhojpuri films, 5 television shows, and 50 plus item numbers. Some of her main movies are- Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Doodh Ka Karz, Beta among others.

Amrapali Dubey complete movie list: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. The movie bagged her recognition in the Bhojpuri industry and made her a social media sensation with more than 500k followers on Instagram! Since then Amrapali Dubey has featured in more than 20 Bhojpuri films, 5 television shows, and more than 50 Bhojpuri item numbers.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey has 8 back to back movies lined up for this year among which she will be seen featuring with Pawan Singh for the first time. She has featured with all the Bhojpuri stars whether it be Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Prince Rajput, Aditya Ozha, or anybody else Amrapali Dubey in her 5-year long career has surely achieved a lot!

Complete movie list from 2014 onwards:

1. Nirahua Hindustani

2. Patna Se Pakistan

3. Nirahua Rikshawala 2

4. Jigarwala

5. Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar

6. Raja Babu

7. Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi

8. Doodh Ka Karz

9. Aashiq Awara

10. Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2

11. Ram Lakhan

12. Mokama 0 Kilometer

13. Beta

14. Satya

15. Nirahua Hindustani 2

16. Nirahua Satal Rahe

17. Kashi Amarnath

18. Border

19. Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke

20. Nirahua Hindustani 3

21. Nirahua Chalal London

22. Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3

23. Sher Singh

24. Bidai 2

25. Patna Junction

26. Sher A Hindustan

27. Veer Yoddha Mahabali

28. Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe

Television shows:

1. Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein

2. Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar

3. Maayka – Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka

4. Mera Naam Karegi Roshan

