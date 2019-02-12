Amrapali Dubey complete movie list: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey started her acting career back in 2014 with Nirahua Hindustani opposite Dinesh Lal Yadav. The movie bagged her recognition in the Bhojpuri industry and made her a social media sensation with more than 500k followers on Instagram! Since then Amrapali Dubey has featured in more than 20 Bhojpuri films, 5 television shows, and more than 50 Bhojpuri item numbers.
On the work front, Amrapali Dubey has 8 back to back movies lined up for this year among which she will be seen featuring with Pawan Singh for the first time. She has featured with all the Bhojpuri stars whether it be Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Prince Rajput, Aditya Ozha, or anybody else Amrapali Dubey in her 5-year long career has surely achieved a lot!
Complete movie list from 2014 onwards:
1. Nirahua Hindustani
2. Patna Se Pakistan
3. Nirahua Rikshawala 2
4. Jigarwala
5. Baghi Bhaile Sajna Hamaar
6. Raja Babu
7. Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi
8. Doodh Ka Karz
9. Aashiq Awara
10. Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2
11. Ram Lakhan
12. Mokama 0 Kilometer
13. Beta
14. Satya
15. Nirahua Hindustani 2
16. Nirahua Satal Rahe
17. Kashi Amarnath
18. Border
19. Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke
20. Nirahua Hindustani 3
21. Nirahua Chalal London
22. Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3
23. Sher Singh
24. Bidai 2
25. Patna Junction
26. Sher A Hindustan
27. Veer Yoddha Mahabali
28. Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe
Television shows:
1. Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein
2. Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar
3. Maayka – Saath Zindagi Bhar Ka
4. Mera Naam Karegi Roshan
