Amrapali Dubey is one of the biggest Bhojpuri sensations who leaves no chance of spreading her hotness on social media. The Internet sensation has a massive fan following and keeps on entertaining her fans with her sensual pictures and videos. The actor is best known for her phenomenal acting skills and cosy chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav on both on-screen and off-screen. The hottie has recently shared a picture in a yellow stylish dress which is currently winning millions of heart on social media. The most trendy thing about the attire is her dress accessory which is looking damn alluring. With soft curls and an elegant pair of earring, the actor is killing the Internet with her dazzling looks.

It is not just Bhojpuri, in the early days of her career she has also spread her talent in one of the Hindi Television show Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein in the role of Suman. Shows like Maayka and Saar Phere has also added upon the list of the hardworking actor in the year 2008 and 2009. Amrapali is one of the actors who has also worked on the screens with big stars Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav, Anjana Singh, Pawan Singh and many more. Moreover, her dance videos in the movies are like an icing on the cake. Her videos like Phagua Mein Fatata Jawani, Chicken Biryani, Sipahi are one of the songs that have more than a million views on YouTube.

