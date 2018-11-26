Known to steal hearts with their sizzling chemistry, Bhojpuri hit couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are back to take social media by storm. As a pleasant surprise for her fans, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account today i.e November 26 to share her latest video that is leaving everyone in splits and laughing out loud.

One of the hottest and most adored couples of Bhojpuri film industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are back to sway the audience with their onscreen chemistry. Be it setting the screens for fire with their sizzling romance to taking over social media with their cute banter, the duo knows how to make fans go gaga over them. To drive away the Monday blues, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account on November 26 to share their latest video that is making everyone laugh out loud.

In the video, the diva can be seen lipsyncing a hit Bhojpuri song while showering her love on Nirahua while he is acting to get irritated by it all. As Amrapali holds Nirahua’s hand and looks at him lovingly, one can understand why the duo rules the hearts of fans with their chemistry.

Have a look at Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s Mera Maal video here:

Donning a white and black striped top with black pants, the stunning lady can be seen bringing a fun element to her look with sunglasses and a red scarf tied around her head like a turban. Meanwhile, Nirahua is looking dapper as ever in a grey and blue t-shirt and blue pants. Interestingly, shared just an hour ago, the video has already garnered more than 10K views and the count is increasing manifolds by every passing second.

On the professional front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua recently shared the screen in Nirahua Hindustani 3, which received a bumper opening at the box office and has emerged as a superhit.

