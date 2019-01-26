Holi release Aashik Aawara starring Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles has garnered 37 million views on YouTube and soon will cross 4 million views! The movie has been helmed by Satish Jain, produced by Prem Rai and bankrolled under the banner Shreyas Films. The movie has earned Rs 0.89 crores on the first day of its release. Watch full movie inside.

One of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 Aashik Aawara starring Bhojpuri starlet Aamrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the lead role has crossed more than 37 million views on YouTube. The movie is a typical Bhojpuri language, an action-packed movie which on the first day of its release had managed to earn Rs. 0.89 crores. The plot of the Bhojpuri movie is based on Saif Ali Khan’s Bollywood superhit Aashik Aawara. The film has been directed by Satish Jain, produced by Prem Rai and has been bankrolled under the banner Shreyas Films. The Bhojpuri movie also stars Susheel Singh, Sanjay Pandey, and Ranjeet Singh in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Aamrapali Dubey will be seen together in many movies this year among which their recent release is Nirahua Chalal London which hit the silver screens yesterday on January 25, 2019. Some other movies of the duo are- Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustan, Sher Singh, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Veer Yoddha Mahabali, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, among others. Whereas on the other hand Kajal Raghwani will also be seen in many films opposite alleged boyfriend Khesari Lal Yadav in Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya, Teri Meharbaniyan, Hera Pheri, Herogiri, among others. Watch Aashik Aawara full movie inside:

Dinesh Lal Yadav, Aamrapali Dubey, and Kajal Raghwani have featured together in many movies before too. One such movie is Nirahua Hindustani, in which Aamrapali Dubey made her acting debut back in 2014.

