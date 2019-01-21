Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are one of the most sizzling on-screen couples. Loved and adored by fans, the duo will now be seen together in Ekta Kapoor's first-ever Bhojpuri web series Hero Vardiwala on ALT Balaji Entertainment App. Well, the stars were recently spotted posing for a photo together on the sets of Hero Vardiwala. With Dinesh Lal Yadav in his policeman avatar, the photo has Bhojpuri beauty Amrapali Dubey and director of the web series Mahesh Pandey.

The first-ever Bhojpuri web-series Hero Varrdiwala has created a buzz on the internet as the makers released its trailer yesterday. Starring Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey and superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav, the trailer is basking a really good response. The web series will be released on Ekta Kapoor owned ALT Balaji Entertainment App. Right after the trailer launch, fans started pouring appreciations on it and the video got more than 761,599 views on YouTube instantly.

The photo was posted by a Bhojpuri movie fan page where the Bhojpuri personalities can be seen posing and smiling. In the series, Amrapali Dubey will be seen playing the role of Naina Mishra while Nirahua will be seen playing the role of a respected policeman. The Ekta Kapoor’s web series will also cast Karan Pandey, Kanak Pandey, Manoj Singh Tiger, Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Priyanka Pandit, Vinod Mishra and Sanjay Pandey in key roles. The web series is apparently based on the famous book Varrdiwala Gunda.

