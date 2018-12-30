On the work front, the trio is currently basking in the success of their movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 which garnered crores of the money at the box office. The movie which released on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja on November 14, 2018. The movie in a span of just a week had earned Rs 1.8 million. In the movie, Amrapali Dubey played the role of Chhampa, a dancer whereas Shubhi Sharma played the role of Champa.

Recently, on December 30, 2018, Amrapali Dubey took yo her official Instagram handle to share a picture with her Nirahua Hindustani 3 cast Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Shubhi Sharma. The picture shared by her 30 minutes back has already garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their on-screen chemistry. In the picture, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a golden sequinned blouse and black dhoti, Shubhi Sharma is paired off her look with full sleeves pink bodysuit and golden skirt whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav looks dashing as ever in a turquoise blue jacket and black pants.

On the work front, the trio is currently basking in the success of their movie Nirahua Hindustani 3 which garnered crores of the money at the box office. The movie which released on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja on November 14, 2018. The movie in a span of just a week had earned Rs 1.8 million. In the movie, Amrapali Dubey played the role of Chhampa, a dancer whereas Shubhi Sharma played the role of Champa. Take a look at their photo from the backstage here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More