One of the sexiest Bhojpuri item numbers, Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan which stars Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey has crossed 7 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song is from superhit Bhojpuri film Nirahua Chalal Sasural.

One of the hottest on-screen couples from the Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey never fail to set the silver screen on fire with their item numbers. The two have featured in a number of Bhojpuri films together and done many dance numbers which take social media by storm! One such song titled Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan from their blockbuster Bhojpuri film Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2 has crossed 7 million YouTube views.

In the song, we see Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey showing off her sexy latka-jhatkas in a blue saree while Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is showing his amazing dance moves. The two look amazing together in the video song that has gone viral on the Internet. Chaddar Hili Ki Na Jaan has been sung by Kalpana and Om Jha and the lyrics have been penned by Om Jha and Pyare Lal Yadav.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is one of the biggest superstars in Bhojpuri cinema and Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest and the most popular Bhojpuri actresses who is also called the YouTube queen all thanks to her dance videos going viral on social media and gathering millions of views and likes on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey have worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Hindustani, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rickshawala 2, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Hindustani 3, among many others. They will be next seen in films like Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

