Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are uploading selfies of each other and expressing their love on their social media handles. In the post, Amrapali Dubey is dressed in a lemon yellow saree with red border. She has complemented her daughter-in-law 'bahu' look with kohled eyes and dark pink lipstick.

The video has already garnered thousands of comments, complimenting the duo on their sizzling on-screen chemistry

The most admired Jodi of the Bhojpuri film industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known as Nirahua are taking the internet by storm with their latest Instagram pictures. The duo is currently promoting their film Nirahua Hindustani 3 whose trailer was launched on October 12, 2018, and the movie is set to hit the silver screens next year. Recently Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey updated their photo sharing platform Instagram account with their latest picture of their upcoming movies-Bidaai 2 and Nirahua Chalal London.

The most rumoured couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are superstars of the Bhojpuri industry and have worked together in several films such as Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Nirahua Hindustani series, Jigarwala, Sajna Hamaar, Baghi Bhaile among others.

Workwise, Amrapali was recently seen on the sets of Chicken Biryani Champa Ki Jawani from her upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3. Along with Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav, actors like Shubhi Sharma, Kiran Yadav, Sanjay Pandey, Ashish Shendre and Samarth Chaturvedi will also be seen in the film.

