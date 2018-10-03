Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey's blockbuster film Border co-starring Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav who is best known as Nirahua has crossed 8 million views on video-sharing app YouTube. The film, which stars two of the biggest megastars of Bhojpuri cinema not only emerged as the biggest blockbusters of this year but has also become a major success on the Internet.

Both Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav took to their respective Instagram accounts to thank all their fans. They both shared a poster of Border thanking their fans for their unconditional love. Border also stars Awdhesh Mishra, Shubhi Sharma, Pravesh Lal Yadav, Manoj Tiger, Vikrant Singh, Ananya Mishra, Ansuman Rajput, Kiran Yadav and Richa Dixit in key roles.

The blockbuster film has been helmed by Santosh Mishra and is considered to be one of the most expensive Bhojpuri films. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s on-screen chemistry is loved by fans and according to media speculations, the two are in a relationship in real life. However, the two have never admitted it in public.

