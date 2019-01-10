Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav songs: Bhojpuri star couple Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are one of the most loved couples. From Nirahua Hindustani to Border, the rumoured couple definitely know how to make their fans go crazy with their sultry dance moves and mesmerising performances in the movies. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's latest song Chehra Tohar from Nirahua Chalal London is all set to release today i.e. January 10.

After enjoying the grand success of their latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are all set to make their fans go gaga with their yet another blockbuster movie Nirahua Chalal London which will hit the theatres on January 24, this year. Known for their sultry dance moves in Bhojpuri songs, Dubey and Yadav’s latest song Chehra Tohar from the upcoming film will release today at around 6:00 pm. Bhojpuri bombshell took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of Chehra Tohar releasing today worldwide with yet another poster of Nirahua Chalal London.

If you missed her latest Instagram post that has already garnered over 7k likes, take a look at it here:

Nirahua Chalal London starring Santosh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, Sunil Thapa, Kiran Yadav and Gopal Rai is made under the banners of Pashupatinath Production. Bankrolled by Sonu Khatri, the romantic saga is helmed by Chandra Pant.

