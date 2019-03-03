Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav photo: A throwback photo of Bhojpuri power couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in a sexy pose has been breaking the Internet, have a look!

Bhojpuri dancing sensation Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua’s sizzling chemistry is loved by all the fans of the Bhojpuri film industry! May it be their sizzling and steamy on-screen chemistry in films or their adorable real-life chemistry which we see on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua look perfect with each other!

In a throwback photo of the two stars from the Bhojpuri film industry, we see Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey striking a sexy and intimate pose with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and the photo has gone viral on social media and has set the Internet on fire! In the photo, we see Amrapali Dubey in a sexy black crop top with a blue denim skirt and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in a blue check shirt.

The way they both are looking into each other’s eyes is just priceless and the photo has been breaking the Internet ever since it was shared by one of the fan clubs on photo-sharing app Instagram on Sunday Morning. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have worked in several Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Rikshawala 2, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, among many others.

