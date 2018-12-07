The star couple of Bhojpuri industry, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are back with a stunning surprise for their huge fan following. Bhojopuri diva Amrapali Dubey on December 6, took to her official Instagram handle to share her BIPL Season 3 photo with rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav photos: They are hot, they are sensual, they are all what you want in a couple! Yes, the star couple of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey never disappoint their fans when it comes to chemistry with drama. From their superhit movies to sexy dance moves, they are simply meant for eachother. We all know they how active theu are on social media and never miss an opportunity to make their fans go crazy when it comes to sizzling photos.

As the Bhojpuri stars were enjoying the Bhojpuri IPL, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua were spotted having fun at the third season of the league. Both were in their uber-hot looks, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav seen having a gala time at the event. While, Amrapali Dubey as always looks gorgeous in a white floral print dress with a beige coloured shrug and footwear, Dinesh Lal Yadav looks handsome in a blue shirt and grey pant. If you missed the latest Instagram post of Amrapali Dubey which was posted today i.e. December 6, take a sneak peek to the post that has garnered over 13k likes.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are currently enjoying the massive success of Nirahua Hindustani 3. The star couple of Bhojpuri film industry are often seen posting their adorable Tik Tok video on photo sharing app. Amrapali Dubey is currently busy shooting for the upcoming Bhojpuri film, Lallu Ki Laila. She will also star in Nirahua Chalal London. Both the films of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey will hit the theatres next year.

In the meanwhile, take a look at the stunning photos of Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav:

