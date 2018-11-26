Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation who is known for her sensual dance performances in the Bhojpuri movies, took to her account to share an adorable photo with her favourites. The star couple who were last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3, is all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming movie Nirahua Chalal London.

Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey is quite active on social media and so are her friends when it comes to her day-to-day life. With millions of followers on social media, Dubey is known for her sexy photos and sensual moves in the blockbuster Bhojpuri movies. Her fans are constantly kept updated on the photo-sharing app. Recently, Amrapali Dubey’s fan page took to their account to share her stunner picture with long-term beau Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua.

Well, the star couple who were last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3, are often in limelight. Ever since they have been spotted having a gala time off-screen on the sets of the movies, fans have been curious to know about their life. Talking about the picture that was shared by Amrapali Dubey’s fan page, the duo were seen in all smiles as they posed for a picture with a lady in an orange Indian outfit. That’s not it! Giving us couple goals, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey were seen twinning in the picture.

The star couple who are currently enjoying the success of their blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 3, will be seen romancing and entertaining their huge fan following with the upcoming movie Nirahua Chala London. Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey will share the screen with Santosh Mishra and Manoj Tigar for the upcoming movie which is helmed by Chandra Pant. The romantic drama is bankrolled by Sonu Khatri under the banners of Pashupatinath Production.

