Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are the star couple of Bhojpuri industry. Their adoration and love towards each other is not hidden from the huge following who praise their work in Bhojpuri superhits. Whenever they post a photo or adorable tik tok videos on social media, their fans go crazy and fall more in love with them. Not just the big screens, they have now become the Internet sensation and guess what! for all good reasons. Be it their sizzling chemistry in the films or funny clips on photo-sharing app, they never disappoint their fans.

Recently, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua took to his official Instagram handle to surprise his 187k followers with yet another Tik Tok aka Dumbsmash video. Reviving his good old day, Dinesh Lal Yadav is seen lipsyncing with Amrapali in the video which has the Bhojpuri popular hit Bathela Kapaar from the album Chiragana Lokgeet in the background. The video which was posted on Nirahua’s official Instagram account has so far garnered over 20k.

On the work front, both the star actors if Bhojpuri industry are enjoying the grand success of their latest his Nirahua Hindustani 3 which not only did good in theatres but its songs were also a hit on YouTube. Apart from that, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshewala and Border starring ators have also been a superhit. The two will next appear in Nirahua Chalal London which is likely to hit the theatres next year.

