Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav video: Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are back to entertain the audience with their sparkling chemistry. On October 28, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account to share her latest video in which the duo can be seen lipsyncing on a popular song. In the video, it is Amrapali and Dinesh Lal Yadav's chemistry and expressions that are stealing all appreciation.

Known to charm the audience with their sizzling and steamy chemistry on-screen, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are one of the most loved and adored couples of Bhojpuri film industry. Whenever the couple unites on-screen, sparks are sure to fly and make the audience go gaga over them. To entertain the audience, the duo also keep treating them with fun videos on social media.

On October 28, Amrapali took to her official Instagram account to share their latest video that is taking social media by storm. In the video, the on-screen couple can be seen displaying their heart-warming chemistry as they lipsync on a popular song. Apart from their chemistry, their expressions are stealing the show. While Amrapali looks stunning in a bright yellow top, Nirahua is seen wearing a black zipper jacket.

Shared around 11 hours ago, the video has already garnered more than 15K views on the social media platform. With this, fans and followers cannot stop complimenting the duo’s on-screen chemistry, hailing them as one of the best couples of Bhojpuri film industry.

Workwise, Amrapali and Nirahua will be seen collaborating on their upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani. Regarded as the third instalment of Nirahua Hindustani, the film stars Shubhi Sharma, Sanjay Pandey, Kiran Yadav, Samarth Chaturvedi and Ashish Shendre among many others.

