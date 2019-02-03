Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav hot song: The rumoured Bhojpuri star couple, once again set the Youtube on fire with their yet another super hit chartbuster Karela Main Pat Jayi. After giving us Katore Katore, Jad Ke Jogad Kake Ja and Kach Kach Khaali, Dubey and Nirahua's song from the film Aashiq Aawara has crossed over 12 million views on YouTube.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey never miss a chance of making their fans fall in love with them more. The stunning duo with amazing on-screen as well as off-screen chemistry, recently set the YouTube on fire with their unmissable sultry dance moves. Well, dancing on the beats of Karela Main Pat Jayi in the rain is definitely gives Bollywood vibes to the audience who in immense number love them. From the their yet another blocbuster film titled Aashik Aawara, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey’s sensuous performance in Kalpana’s track written Pyare Lal Yadav, is simply a must watch.

Well, the song which was released in March 2016, has already crossed over 12 million views on YouTube. Not just that, the fanbase in millions have also jam packed the comment section of the song. While duo in songa are seen getting cosy, Dubey’s sexy attire took our breath away. If you still haven’t watched Nirahua Amrapali’s hot Bhojpuri song, take a sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav will be entertaining their huge fan following with the upcoming Bhojpuri movie Patna Se Pakistan which is helmed by Santosh Mishra. Aaprt from that, they will also feature in Ganga Kinare Mora Gaon 2, Vande Matram, Gabru, Sher E Hindustan, Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe, Patna Junction, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Lallu Ki Laila, Nirahua Chalal London, Veer Yodha Mahabali and Nirahua Chalal America. Also, Amrapali Dubey has signed a project with Pawan Singh which titled Sher Singh.

