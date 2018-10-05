Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey is riding high on the success of her film Border opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Niruha. Amrapali Dubey looks amazing in her sky blue saree with a golden border which she has paired along with a contrasting red blouse whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav can be seen in a Blue tank top.

The video has already garnered thousands of comments, complimenting the duo on their sizzling on-screen chemistry

Bhojpuri YouTube sensation Amrapali Dubey is riding high on the success of her film Border opposite Bhojpuri superstar Dinesh Lal Yadav popularly known as Niruha. Once again she has shown us that no one can beat her when it comes down to her sensational moves and her sultry expressions. The Bhojpuri stars have shared the screen beforehand as well in their movie Mokama 0 km, the song Khole Di Kevadiya Bhali Bhor has recently crossed 51 million views.

In the video, Amrapali Dubey looks stunning in her sky blue saree with a golden border which she has paired along with a contrasting red blouse whereas Dinesh Lal Yadav can be seen in a Blue tank top. The video has already garnered thousands of comments, complimenting the duo on their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri superstars Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey’s song Muhe Pe Atak Jata crosses 30 million views, see video

Amrapali Dubey has worked with all the big stars of the Bhojpuri film industry such as Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Khesari Lal Yadav, among others.

The charismatic diva made her acting debut with Dinesh Lal Yadav in 2014 in film Nirahua Hindustani. Currently, Amrapali Dubey is shooting for her four forthcoming movies among which Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London is set to release this year.

As per media reports, the duo is in a relationship in real life too. However, both have not admitted the rumours in Public.



Check out the sizzling hot videos of the couple here.

ALSO READ: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary looks astonishing in her airport look, see photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More