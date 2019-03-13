Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are two gems of the Bhojpuri film industry who have given some of the best performances ever. The Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest ladies who keeps on hogging headlines for the sensuous Instagram updates of her. The actor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her with Dinesh Lal Yadav, where they both can be seen pouting. This photo is going viral on the internet and people can't stop talking about it, take a look!

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are two gems of the Bhojpuri film industry who have given some of the best performances ever. The on-screen couple turns out to be the hottest as their sizzling chemistry impresses everyone. With the amazing acting skills, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav make every movie a blockbuster hit. There are many photos and video of the duo together and rumors also say that they are dating each other.

The Bhojpuri diva Amrapali Dubey is one of the sexiest ladies who keeps on hogging headlines for the sensuous Instagram updates of her. One of the photos from her official Instagram timeline that caught our attention was the one uploaded by her on Dinesh Lal Yadav’s birthday. The actor took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her with Dinesh Lal Yadav, where they both can be seen pouting. In quite a cozy pose, the duo left fans speechless. Take a look!

This photo is going viral on the internet and people can’t stop talking about it. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav first appeared together in the year 2014 along with Nirahua Hindustani and since then, the fans have been drooling over their steamy on-screen romance. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav have featured in many movies together including Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshawalal 2, Jigarwala, Raja Babu, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai, Doodh Ka Karz, Aashiq Aawara, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Ram Lakhan, Mokama 0 Kilometer, Beta, Satya, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Border, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Kashi Amarnath, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Nirahua Hindustani 3 and Nirahua Chalal London.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More