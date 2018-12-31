The song from Nirahua Hindustani 2 has garnered 71 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube and the count seems unstoppable. The song Hamara Choliya Me has been one of the most loved track of the year 2018. It has been directed by Satish Jain and produced by Pravesh all Yadav and Rahul Khan. The song has been bankrolled under the banner Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

One of the most adored couples of the Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey have once again taken social media by storm with their latest Bhojpuri track Hamara Choliya Me. The song from Nirahua Hindustani 2 has garnered 71 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube and the count seems unstoppable. The song Hamara Choliya Me has been one of the most loved track of the year 2018. It has been directed by Satish Jain and produced by Pravesh all Yadav and Rahul Khan. The song has been bankrolled under the banner Nirahua Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Currently, the duo is basking in the success of their latest film Nirahua Hindustani 3 which was released on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja and earned more than 1 million rupees in just a week. On the work front, the couple will be seen in Nirahua Chalal London which is set to release next year, and Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Sher Singh and Bidai 2. As 2018 is going to end in a few minutes here is the top Bhojpuri song of 2018 starring Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav:

