Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua song Amrapali Re Kach Kach Khali crosses 6 million YouTube views: Blockbuster Bhojpuri song featuring Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua Amprapali Re Kach Kach Khali has crossed over 6 million YouTube views. It has become one of the most successful songs of the Bhojpuri industry ahead of both the actors Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 which also stars Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua song: Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav blockbuster song Amprapali Re Kach Kach Khali has crossed over 6 million YouTube views. It has become one of the most successful songs of the Bhojpuri industry ahead of both the actors Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 which also stars Bhojpuri sensation Shubhi Sharma and is touted to be one of the most awaited films, expected to rock the Bhojpuri cinema industry. The song Amprapali Re Kach Kach Khali which was released in 2017 has finally crossed over 6 million views on video-sharing site and is loved by fans of both the actors.

Both Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav are the leading actors of the Bhojpuri industry and any film, video or song featuring these two actors are always a hit among the fans and viewers of Bhojpuri songs. According to rumours, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav were often been talked about being in a relationship, however, it never got confirmed and always remained as a rumour.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav upcoming film Nirahua Hindustani 3 which is being expected to be a rom-com blockbuster directed by Manjul Thakur and produced by Pravesh Lal Yadav. Dinesh Lal Yadav will be seen as playing as the male lead while Amrapali Dubey and Bhojpuri diva Shubhi Sharma will be seen in female leads.

