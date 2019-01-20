Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: Bhojpuri bombshell who came to limelight after her amazing performances in the debut movie, Nirahua Hindustani, set the YouTube on fire with her sexy dance moves. Hamara Choliya Me featuring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua from the first instalment of Nirahua Hindustani franchise, has crossed 73 million views on YouTube.

Amrapali Dubey sexy videos: From Nirahua Hindustani to Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 2, Beta, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Hindustani 2, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and Nirahua Hindustani 3, Amrapali Dubey’s successful journey in the acting industry is not hidden from us all. The stunning lady who rose to limelight from her very first Bhojpuri film is also one of the known personalities in Indian television. Bhojpuri sensation is popularly known for her amazing performances in the films and sultry dance moves in the songs.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua starrer Hamara Choliya Me has just crossed 73 million views on YouTube. By setting the social media on fire with her sultry dance moves, Dubey didn’t miss a chance from flaunting her curves in the song that was released in 2014. With her unmissable chemistry with Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua in the super hit chartbuster from the movie, Nirahua Hindustani is helmed by Satish Jain and bankrolled by Pravesh Lal Yadav and Rahul Khan. Ever since its release, Amrapali made sure her fans were well entertained by giving another hit to the audience.

Well, if you missed Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s song from the first instalment of Nirahua Hindustani franchise, watch the video here to enjoy the unmissable chemistry of Bhojpuri superstars:

On the professional front, Bhojpuri sensation will be seen in the third instalment of Nirahua Chalal Sasural franchise starring Dinesh Lal Yadav and Shubhi Sharma. The gorgeous lady will also appear in Pawan Singh’s Sher Singh and Prince Singh Rajput’s Bidai 2. As the trailer and first song of the film Nirahua Chalal London has hit the Internet, Amrapali Dubey is already enjoying the pre-success of the movie before its release.

