Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua is always up with a perfect weekend treat for their huge fan following. Bhojpuri bombshell Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to share her hot photo with Nirahua Hindustani 3 star Dinesh Lal Yadav. Well, surprising her 417k followers, Dubey's latest photo-sharing app has so far garnered over 11k likes.

Bhojpuri industry is definitely blessed with one of the cutest and sexy couple. Although, Amraplai Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav’s love saga is not hidden from us all but the star couple have kept it a secret. Whenever Amrapali Dubey and Nirahua make an appearance on screen, the love birds make sure they are up with something new and unique. Not just that, Dubey and Nirahua never misses an ooportunity to surprise their huge fan following when it comes to sexy photos and sizzling chemistry in videos.

All decked up in a subtle make up, Dubey looks like a perfect Indian bride as she gives a cure peck to rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yada aka Nirahua. Not just that, Dubey’s sets of colourful bangles and jewellery makes the stunning lady look more beautiful and stunning. Well, the throwback post which was uploaded on December 15, has so far ganered over 11k likes on social media. The picture was taken during the shoot of Bhojpuri blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 3.

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua will star in the upcoming 2019’s Bhojpuri project, Nirahua Chalal London. The hot and sizzling duo has appeared in Bhojpuri movies like Nirahua Hindustani 3, Patna Se Pakistan, Nirahua Rikshewala and Border.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More