Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav took to their respective official Instagram accounts to share their fan moment in the form of a picture. While Bhojpuri stars Amrapali and Nirahua were in theatres to watch Robot 2.0, Stree actor Rajkummar Rao was also on a movie date with his lady love Patralekha.

Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey who is currently enjoying the success of her latest superhit Nirahua Hindustani 3 starring Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, took to her official Instagram handle to share the details of her fan moment with Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao and his lady love Patralekha. Amrapali Dubey was busy enjoying watching the latest Bollywood release Robot 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, with her rumoured boyfriend Dinesh Lal Yadav, when they bumped into Bollywood’s star-couple.

In the picture which was shared by both Nirahua and Amrapali, all the stars are seen smiling as they pose for a picture. While Rajkummar Rao was in is casuals other , his lady love Ptralekha looks beautiful in a red-white top. On the other hand, Nirahua is wearing a checkered shirt, Amrapali looks date-ready in a white top and printed jacket. With over 390k followers on social media, Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey’s latest photos-sharing app garnered over 9k likes within hours.

Besides that, Amrapali Dubey even shared a beautiful selfie with Dinesh Lal Yadav. Dubey looks beautiful as she shared her without makeup selfie which has garnered over 15k likes on social media.

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Duney are currently busy shooting for their next project Nirahua Chalal London. The two were last seen essaying the role of love birds in the superhit movie Nirahua Hindustani 3. Not just that, Amrapali Dubey is also busy shooting for Lallu Ki Laila. The stunning lady from Bhojpuri world herself shared the first photo of herself in a yellow-blue Indian attire.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More