Known to melt hearts with their on-screen romance and sizzling chemistry, Bhojpuri stars Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are back to rule social media with their latest video. On November 27, Nirahua took to his official Instagram account to share the duo's latest video that is making everyone laugh out loud. Have a look at Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's video here-

When it comes to setting the screens on fire with their sizzling chemistry, who can do it better than Bhojpuri hit on-screen couple Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua. Whenever the duo come together, sparks are sure to fly as they are undoubtedly one of the most loved and adored couples of Bhojpuri cinema. Well aware of their massive fan base and their love for the duo, Amrapali and Nirahua keep treating their fans with their fun and hilarious videos and this time is no different.

To amp up the entertainment quotient, Nirahua took to his official Instagram account to share their latest video. In the video, while Nirahua like a perfect partner is serving tea to Amrapali, she is seen teasing him and stealing the show with her impressive expressions. As she teases him with a Bhojpuri song that talks about collecting dowry, Nirahua acts embarrassed and is seen suggesting his fans and followers not to do the same.

Received over 24K views on Instagram, the video is receiving a lot of love on social media. Praising the duo’s performance in the video, the social media users cannot stop complimenting their adorable chemistry in the comment section. Before this, Amrapali shared a hilarious video titled Mera Maal co-starring Nirahua in the video.

If the latest reports are to believed, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are a real life couple and are madly in love with each other. While the duo have not confirmed the same, their on-screen romance and sizzling chemistry tells a different tale. On the professional front, the duo recently starred in Nirahua Hindustani 3 that has emerged as a super-hit.

