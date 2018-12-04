Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua's latest video is simply unmissable. The star couple who are currently enjoying the success of Nirahua Hindustani 3, shared their funny video related to winters. The superstar of Bhojpuri industry Nirahua took yo his official Instagram handle to suprise his fans with the video which is fun to watch.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav videos: They don’t need an introduction. They are the star couple of Bhojpuri industry who are throroughly loved by their millions of fan following. Be it their superhit movies like Nirahua Hindustani 3 or the funny Tik Tok clips, they never disappoint their fans when it comes to chemistry. Immensely in love with each other but not ready to accept it in front of the media, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are simply the heart and soul couple of the regional film industry.

From their sexy dance moves to the mesmerising photos from the sets of their movie, they are simply unbelievable and it is so obvious that no one can match them. Well, talking about them setting the internet on fire with their lovey dovey videos. The superstar of Bhojpuri industry Dinesh Lal Yadav who is populary known as Nirahua, took to his official Instagram handle to share another fun-filled Tik Tok video. In the video, Nirahua is seen requesting Amrapali to go and take a bath while Dubey who looks cute, refuses to do so. With over 182k followers on photo-sharing app, the latest post of star couple having fun in the car has so far garnered 15k likes within hours.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua will next be seen in Nirahua Chalal London. The Bhojpuri bombshell Amrapali Dubey is currently busy shooting for her next love saga Lallu ki Laila. In the meanwhile, take a look at the funny videos shared by Dinesh Lal Yadav on his Instagram.

