Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav's sizzling chermistry is not hidden from their huge fan following. They are quite often spotted having fun at the sets of their movies and events. Dubey and Nirahua's video from blockbuster film Sipahi is going viral on social media. The rumoured couple of Bhojpuri industry look hot as they dance to the beats of Katore Katore.

Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav never miss an oppotunity to surprising their fans with their sexy dance moves and mesmerising chemistry in the movies. The Bhojpuri star couple who have never accepted the fact that they are dating, are quite often spotted having gala time at the sets of their movies. Infact, the duo was recently spotted at the sets of SaReGaMaPa for the shooting of grand finale. As always the two were looking hot in the pictures shared by Amrapali Dubey on her official Instagram handle.

Well, Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known as Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey are the heart and soul Bhojpuri film fraternity. Recently, Nirahua’s fan page took to his Instagram account to share a sensuous video of the couple from their popular movie, Sipahi. Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav look like a newly married couple in the video which has garnered thousands of likes on social media. If ou missed the chartbuster song of Bhojpuri star couple from the film Siaphi, here’s the sneak peek to it:

The star couple who are currently enjoying the grand success of their latest hit Nirahua Hindustani 3, will be next seen in Nirahua Chalal London, Patna Junction, Sher A Hindustani, Veer Yodha Mahabali, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3 and Tujhko Rakhe Ram Tujhko Allah Rakhe.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More