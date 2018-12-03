Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey never misses a chance to surprise their fans with hot and sizzling videos. Recently, the star couple of Bhojpuri industry were seen shaking their legs on Bhojpuri chartbuster Patar Tiriya from the movie Chalat Musafir Moh Liya Re. Both the superstars of Bhojpuri film fraternity simply slayed the Tik Tok video with their unmissable chemistry.

Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal Yadav videos: The star couple of Bhojpuri industry Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua are back with a surprise their huge fan following. From their funny Tik Tok clips to the sizzling pictures and videos, they never disappoint their millions of followers when it comes to blockbuster movies and sultry videos. Recently, superstar Nirahua took to his official Instagram handle to share the sizzling video of them shaking a leg on Bhojpuri chartbuster Patar Tiriya.

Talking about the video, Amrapali Dubey in the clip is seen wearing a hot red coloured netted top while Nirahua as always looks dashing in his casuals. The two were simply enjoying dancing on the song Ay Haay Paatar Tiriya Ho from the movie Chalat Musafir Moh Liya Re. With over 181.5k followers on social media, Dinesh Lal Yadav’s revent upload has garnered over 5k likes so far. The star couple who were last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3, are quite active on Tik Tok and photo-sharing app and here’s the proof to it.

On the work front, Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey are currently enjoying the succes of their latest superhit Nirahua Hindustani 3. They will be seen entertaining their huge fan following with Nirahua Chalal London and Lallu Ki Laila. Both the films are scheduled to hit the theatres next year. Watch the unmissable chemistry of Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey in the videos shared by them on social media.

