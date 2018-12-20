Amrapali Dubey photos: Bhojpuri sensation Amrapali Dubey took to her official Instagram handle to give a perfect weekend surprise to her fans. The stunning latest posted her sizzling pictures in a black and white outfit twinning like a cute girlfriend with rumoured beau Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua at the sets of SaReGaMaPa finale.

Amrapali Dubey Dinesh Lal Yadav hot photos: The star couple who are currently ruling the Bhojpuri industry with their sexy dance moves and amazing performances in films like Nirahua Hindustani 3, need no introduction. Be it sets or reality shows, their chemistry on and off screen is surely unmissable. Seems like Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav who is popularly known as Nirahua in the regional industry, are made for each other. Well, the stunning lady who is the heart and soul of Bhojpuri films, took to her official Instagram handle to give a perfect weekend surprise to her fans.

In a black and white netted outfit with perfect on the point make-up and hairdo, Amrapali Dubey simply slayed her latest look. Not just that, in series of pictures shared by Dubey on her official photo sharing app today i.e. December 20, Dubey looks sensual as she posed for a photo. On the other hand, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua looks dapper as always in a black and white pant suit. The pictures were taken on the sets of SaReGaMaPa which currently gearing up for its grand finale. If you missed the latest sexy photos of Amrapali Dubey, here’s the sneak peek to it:

On the work front, Amrapali Dubey and Dinesh Lal Yadav were last seen in Nirahua Hindustani 3 which a blockbuster and garnered good digits at the box office. While Amrapali is currently busy shooting for Laila Ki Lallu, Nirahua is busy with Veer Yodha Mahabali. Well, they will be seen entertaining their fans in the upcoming projects like Nirahua Chalal London, Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3, Patna Junction and Sher A Hindustan.

