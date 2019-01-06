The latest Bhojpuri movie of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey titled Nirahua Chalal London is all set to release on January 25 this year. The superstar of the Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shared a new poster of the film in which he is seen posing with Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and the two look amazing in the photo!

The latest Bhojpuri movie of Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua and Amrapali Dubey titled Nirahua Chalal London is all set to release on January 25 this year. The superstar of the Bhojpuri film industry, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua shared a new poster of the film in which he is seen posing with Bhojpuri YouTube queen Amrapali Dubey and the two look amazing in the photo! In the poster, we see Amrapali Dubey dressed in a sexy black and silver lehenga choli while Dinesh Lal Yadav looks dapper in the poster.

Also, the song from their upcoming film Choye Choye has crossed one million YouTube views and has become a major hit. Nirahua Chalal London has been helmed by Chandra Pant and the film has been backed by Sonu Khatri under Pashupatinath Production banner. The much-anticipated film also stars Santosh Mishra, Manoj Tiger, Sushma Adhikari, Kiran Yadav, Sonu Khatri, among many others.

Dinesh Lal Yadav and Amrapali Dubey have featured in a number of Bhojpuri films such as Nirahua Hindustani 2, Nirahua Satal Rahe, Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi, Mokama 0 km, Ram Lakhan, among many others.

